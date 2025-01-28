Jaideep Ahlawat confirms his role in 'The Family Man 3'
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his riveting performances in Paatal Lok and Gangs of Wasseypur, has confirmed his role in the much-awaited The Family Man 3.
In an interview with News24, he said, "Ye rumor nahi, yeh sach hai!" (It's not a rumor; it's true!).
The news has sent fans into a frenzy, curious to see how Ahlawat's character will add to the already gripping narrative.
Plot details
'The Family Man 3' to delve into geopolitical tensions
The Family Man, featuring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, has kept audiences hooked with its riveting story and power-packed performances since 2019.
The much-anticipated Season 3 is said to explore geopolitical tensions in India's northeastern states while addressing cyber warfare.
Role speculation
Ahlawat's role in 'The Family Man 3' sparks speculation
In The Family Man 3, Ahlawat could play a similar nuanced role—maybe as a new antagonist or government operative.
Be it friend or foe, Ahlawat's character is sure to bring a dynamic that creates tension and adds complexity to the series.
The action thriller series, written by Suman Kumar and Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK (Raj & DK), recently wrapped up filming.
Season 3 is expected to premiere around Diwali 2025 on Amazon Prime Video.