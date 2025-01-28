What's the story

Acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his riveting performances in Paatal Lok and Gangs of Wasseypur, has confirmed his role in the much-awaited The Family Man 3.

In an interview with News24, he said, "Ye rumor nahi, yeh sach hai!" (It's not a rumor; it's true!).

The news has sent fans into a frenzy, curious to see how Ahlawat's character will add to the already gripping narrative.