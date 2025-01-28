What's the story

The much-anticipated period drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to release in India on February 14.

Now, reports suggest that it will be enjoying a simultaneous release in Russia, too.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, has been mired in controversy over a historically inaccurate dance sequence. This prompted the filmmakers to cut this particular scene from the final version.