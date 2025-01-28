Vicky-Rashmika's 'Chhaava' books simultaneous release in Russia
What's the story
The much-anticipated period drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to release in India on February 14.
Now, reports suggest that it will be enjoying a simultaneous release in Russia, too.
The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, has been mired in controversy over a historically inaccurate dance sequence. This prompted the filmmakers to cut this particular scene from the final version.
Scene removal
'Chhaava' makers removed controversial dance sequence
The controversial dance sequence in Chhaava had Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Mandanna as Queen Yesubai performing a Lezim dance.
The scene was criticized by several quarters, including Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati and Udayanraje Bhosale, descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Following the backlash, Utekar announced its removal saying it was not their intention "to hurt anyone's sentiments."
Production details
'Chhaava' boasts of a star-studded cast and crew
Chhaava also stars a star-studded cast including Diana Penty, Akshaye Khanna, Vineeth Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.
The film's music has been composed by the legendary AR Rahman and Saurabh Goswami has done the cinematography.
With such a stellar team behind it, the film is sure to do well at the box office when it releases.