What's the story

A recent rumor that singer Lana Del Rey mocked Selena Gomez, telling her to "pack her bags and go home," has been debunked as false.

The claim stemmed from a social media post by a user called Shaniqua Posting Delusions or @DeIudedShaniqwa on Tuesday.

Apparently, the Blue Jeans singer had made the comments on Gomez's viral clip where she cried about the ongoing deportations under US President Donald Trump's administration.

But this didn't happen.