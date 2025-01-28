No, Lana never told Selena to 'pack her bags'
What's the story
A recent rumor that singer Lana Del Rey mocked Selena Gomez, telling her to "pack her bags and go home," has been debunked as false.
The claim stemmed from a social media post by a user called Shaniqua Posting Delusions or @DeIudedShaniqwa on Tuesday.
Apparently, the Blue Jeans singer had made the comments on Gomez's viral clip where she cried about the ongoing deportations under US President Donald Trump's administration.
But this didn't happen.
Debunked
The account is known for making false viral claims
The post included an image of Del Rey and a screenshot of Gomez crying with the caption: "BREAKING: Popstar and MAGA supporter Lana Del Rey commented on Selena Gomez's viral video: 'You should pack your bags and go back to Mexico. Take your abuela with you.'"
Despite going viral, the claim has been debunked. No credible outlet has verified the statement. Plus, the social media account that started the rumor is known for its satirical posts aimed at going viral.
Video backlash
Gomez's emotional video on deportation sparked controversy
The user even admitted this by resharing their post and writing, "This post was doing generational numbers but the Community Notes nerds had to ruin it."
The rumor started after Gomez shared a controversial video on her Instagram Story. In the clip, she was seen upset over the ongoing ICE deportations.
However, she deleted the video after facing backlash.
This isn't the first time Gomez has spoken against illegal immigration in America.
Advocacy
Gomez's advocacy for immigrants and family history
Gomez has been vocal about her family's immigration journey.
In a TIME op-ed (2019), she wrote, "In the 1970s, my aunt crossed the border from Mexico to the United States hidden in the back of a truck. My grandparents followed, and my father was born in Texas soon after. In 1992, I was born a US citizen thanks to their bravery and sacrifice."
She added, as a Mexican-American woman, she was concerned about how people were being treated in America.
Immigration discourse
Gomez's contributions to immigration discourse and policy response
Gomez has been vocal about the immigration debate across platforms. In 2019, she created a Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented, featuring her family's story as well.
At a 2020 event, she called herself a "proud, third-generation American-Mexican," crediting her family's journeys and sacrifices for her success.
Meanwhile, in response to Gomez's video, Border czar Tom Homan clarified that Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) is only targeting illegal migrants with prior criminal history.