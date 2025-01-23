What's the story

Gold prices in India have hit an all-time high, breaching the ₹80,000 mark per 10gm. The unprecedented spike is largely attributed to investors flocking to the precious metal amid looming market instability.

Donald Trump's presidency is expected to disrupt the market and a global dip in the dollar's value are major factors contributing to the trend.

According to India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) data, 24-carat gold closed at ₹80,194 per 10gm on Wednesday.