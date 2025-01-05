What's the story

The Indian government has launched a major program to promote homegrown technology in the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) segment.

The move comes as part of the country's larger plan to become self-reliant and cut dependence on foreign supply chains, especially those led by China.

The initiative is being led by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), under Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) Secretary and CEO Abhay Karandikar.