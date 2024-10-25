Summarize Simplifying... In short Stellantis is investing $29.5M in MGP technology to enhance the range of its future electric vehicles (EVs) by improving aerodynamics and reducing battery reliance.

The company plans to launch its first EVs in the US this year, with ambitious goals to make half of its US sales and all European sales electric by 2030.

This move is part of Stellantis's strategy to lead the shift towards sustainable mobility in the auto industry. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new tech will optimize airflow resistance to reduce drag and boost range

Stellantis invests $29.5M in new technology to boost EV range

By Mudit Dube 01:58 pm Oct 25, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Dodge has pumped $29.5 million into its research and technical center in Michigan. The investment will go into developing an innovative wind tunnel technology called Moving Ground Plane (MGP). This new tech will optimize airflow resistance from wheels and tires, a factor that can affect a vehicle's aerodynamics by as much as 10%. Air resistance, or drag, significantly impacts driving range. Optimizing vehicle design is critical to minimizing drag and maximizing EV range.

Tech impact

MGP technology: A game-changer for EV performance

The MGP tech lets vehicles stay put while belts suspended by air cushions move all four wheels. A fifth belt runs underneath the car, mimicking the conditions of an on-road journey. This novel method is likely to improve the driving range of future electric vehicle (EV) models from Stellantis brands such as Jeep and Dodge, by making them more aerodynamic and optimizing airflow.

Cost efficiency

MGP technology could reduce reliance on heavy batteries

The MGP technology could also reduce the reliance on large, heavy batteries for EVs. This could help reduce costs and further increase the driving range on a single charge. Mark Champine, Senior Vice President and Head of Stellantis North America engineering technical centers, highlighted that EV range is a "core consideration" for those making the switch to electric vehicles, making this investment important.

Future plans

Stellantis's upcoming EV launches

Stellantis is gearing up to launch its first EVs in the US later this year under brands such as Jeep, Ram, and Dodge. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV, an electric pickup with a standard driving range of over 563km on a single charge, will be produced at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP). The Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge's first electric muscle car, the 2024 Charger Daytona EV are also on the cards.

Market strategy

Stellantis's ambitious goals for electric vehicle market

As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategy, Stellantis hopes to make half of its US sales and all of its European sales all-electric by 2030. By then, the company expects to have 75 EVs on the road across its brands, contributing to five million vehicle sales annually. This ambitious target highlights Stellantis's commitment to spearheading the shift toward sustainable mobility in the global automotive industry.