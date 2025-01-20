TikTok is back in the US again, thanks to Trump
What's the story
TikTok has announced that it is restoring its services for users in the US.
The popular video-sharing platform had suspended access on Sunday.
However, after President-elect Donald Trump assured TikTok's service providers, the platform is now gradually coming back online.
"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service," a company representative said.
Gratitude
Trump thanked for clarity and assurance
TikTok thanked Trump for giving its service providers the needed clarity and assurance.
The company said, "We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."
Anti-censorship stance
TikTok hails Trump's stand against censorship
TikTok lauded Trump's stand against arbitrary censorship and his support for the First Amendment.
The company also reiterated its commitment to work with Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the country.
The announcement came after Trump said he wanted the platform to be available for broadcasting his inauguration today.
Phased return
TikTok's phased return and future plans
TikTok's services started coming back in phases, first via web browsers. Later, some users were able to access the platform through their mobile devices. However, as of now, the app is still not available for download from Apple and Google's app stores.
Proposal
Trump's proposal for US ownership in TikTok
Trump has pitched a joint venture in which the US would own 50% of TikTok.
He said, "I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to stay up."
This is part of his larger vision for TikTok's future in the country.