Venus dazzles next to crescent Moon in rare celestial spectacle
This week, a mesmerizing celestial event unfolded as Venus, our nearest planetary neighbor, shone brightly above a crescent Moon.
The spectacle, which was visible to the naked eye, was witnessed in several regions including the UK, US, Turkey, China and India.
The event was particularly captivating due to its rarity and visibility without the need for telescopes or other viewing equipment.
Planetary alignment
Venus's proximity to Earth and Sun
Often mistaken for a bright star due to its brilliance, Venus orbits between Earth and the Sun.
This position allows it to shine brightly in our night sky.
While Venus often appears near the Sun, its alignment with the Moon is a rare occurrence. This rarity made the sighting an exceptional event for stargazers worldwide.
Astronomical calendar
Upcoming celestial events in January
January promises more for astronomy enthusiasts. The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak this weekend and remain visible until January 12.
On January 16, Mars will be in opposition, making it visible in the night sky.
A five-planet alignment including Saturn, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter and Mars is expected on January 21 after 9:00pm.
Expert advice
Tips for stargazing
To fully enjoy these celestial events, we recommend finding a stargazing spot away from light pollution and allowing at least 15 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.
Dr. Robert Massey, the Deputy Director of the UK's Royal Astronomical Society, has advised stargazers to find a spot far from light pollution to maximize their chances of witnessing these celestial spectacles after sunset.