What's the story

Melania Trump, the wife of US President-elect Donald Trump, has launched her own meme coin called $MELANIA.

The news came just as her husband was set to kick off a rally in Washington celebrating his inauguration.

"The official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now," she posted on X.

The move sent Donald's meme coin, $TRUMP, crashing by 50%.