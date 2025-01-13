Trump mocks Harris with parody video of conversation with Obama
What's the story
United States President-elect Donald Trump has shared a parody video on social media, mocking Vice President Kamala Harris.
The clip features a dubbed conversation between Trump and former President Barack Obama, supposedly before Jimmy Carter's funeral.
In the spoof, Obama is heard saying to Trump, "I knew you'd win," to which a faux Trump responds, "Oh really? Come on, anyone could beat her."
Clinton mocked
Parody video also takes a jab at Hillary Clinton
The parody video also includes a moment where the fake Trump takes a dig at former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
"You know what I realized. Hillary still hates me so much," the spoofed Trump is heard saying as Obama cracks a smile in response.
The funny take on their conversation has added another dimension to the speculation about the real conversation between Trump and Obama at Carter's funeral.
Lip reading insights
Lip reader analyzes Trump and Obama's funeral conversation
The real conversation between Trump and Obama at Carter's funeral had piqued curiosity online because of its friendly nature, despite them being political rivals.
A professional lip reader, Jeremy Freeman, analyzed their interaction for the New York Post.
According to Freeman's analysis, Trump suggested they find a private spot to discuss an important matter later that day.
The lip reader said their discussion likely involved international agreements.
Post-funeral interview
Trump addresses his 'friendly' exchange with Obama
Trump later addressed the viral moment during an interview at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. He was surprised at how friendly their interaction looked on camera.
"I didn't realize how friendly we appeared," he said. Trump acknowledged their differing philosophies but noted they got along well during the event.
The state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter was attended by several former presidents and vice presidents, with Trump-Obama's interaction standing out due to its seemingly cordial nature.