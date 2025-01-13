What's the story

The Los Angeles wildfires, termed one of the "worst catastrophes" in United States history, have left at least 24 dead.

Investigators are now looking into whether the Palisades Fire, which began on January 7 and has devoured over 23,713 acres, was a rekindling of a New Year's Eve fire that had been doused just a week prior.

The initial blaze was reportedly caused by fireworks and had been contained by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).