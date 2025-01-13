New Year's Eve fire may have reignited deadly LA wildfires
What's the story
The Los Angeles wildfires, termed one of the "worst catastrophes" in United States history, have left at least 24 dead.
Investigators are now looking into whether the Palisades Fire, which began on January 7 and has devoured over 23,713 acres, was a rekindling of a New Year's Eve fire that had been doused just a week prior.
The initial blaze was reportedly caused by fireworks and had been contained by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).
Fire connection
Satellite imagery links New Year's Eve and Palisades fires
The possible link between the two blazes was indicated by satellite imagery of a burn scar from the New Year's Eve fire overlapping with the point of origin of the Palisades Fire.
The revelation has since drawn criticism from residents who felt that firefighters were slow to respond in both cases.
As of Sunday, containment efforts for the Palisades Fire only reached 13%, with officials warning about "life-threatening" winds that could worsen conditions.
Water challenges
Investigation into water supply issues amid wildfires
California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for an investigation into water supply issues that hindered firefighting efforts.
Reports indicate a loss of water pressure to local hydrants and unavailable supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir.
Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley acknowledged that budget cuts impacted their service capabilities, with Mayor Karen Bass defending these cuts as necessary during "tough budgetary times."
Resource issues
Power outages and personnel shortages exacerbate firefighting efforts
In Altadena, power outages also hindered water pumping to refill tanks, making firefighting efforts even more difficult.
The fire department also struggled with personnel shortages, with LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone saying there weren't enough firefighters to handle multiple blazes across the city and county.
Many homes threatened by fires were also built before modern building codes mandating fire-resistant materials came into effect.
Evacuations and criticism
Wildfires force mass evacuations, Trump criticizes Newsom
The wildfires have forced over 100,000 residents to evacuate, including celebrities who lost homes in Malibu.
Amidst these challenges, President-elect Donald Trump criticized Governor Newsom for rejecting a plan to send more water to California's agricultural Central Valley amidst these devastating fires.
Meanwhile, authorities are yet to confirm what started any of the fires currently under investigation.