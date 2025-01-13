'Evil guy': Trump's ex-aide Steve Bannon vows to oust Musk
Steve Bannon, former adviser to United States President-elect Donald Trump, has launched a scathing attack on Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Bannon called Musk "a truly evil guy," adding that he has made it his "personal thing to take this guy down."
He also accused Musk of trying to establish "techno-feudalism on a global scale" and declared that he would have the billionaire "run out of here by Inauguration Day."
Bannon criticizes Musk's support for H-1B visa program
Bannon also suggested that Musk "go back" to his birthplace after the billionaire openly defended the use of the H-1B visa program, which recruits highly skilled foreign tech workers.
"Why do we have South Africans, the most racist people...making any comments...on what goes on in the US?" he said.
This comes amid a split within Trump's supporters over foreign employees in Silicon Valley, a division that intensified after Trump appointed Sriram Krishnan as an adviser on artificial intelligence.
Musk defends foreign workers, Bannon questions his maturity
In the wake of the controversy, Musk defended foreign workers in Silicon Valley and vowed to "go to war on this issue."
Trump, who restricted H-1B visas during his first term, supported Musk's stance, calling the visas a "great program."
However, Bannon accused Musk of having the "maturity of a little boy" and prioritizing wealth accumulation over American workers' interests.
Bannon claims Musk's sole objective is to become a trillionaire
Bannon further claimed Musk's main goal is to become a trillionaire, slamming him for being focused on protecting his companies.
He said, "We've seen peak Elon, his intrusive nature, his lack of understanding of the true issues...his support of just himself."
"The sole objective is to become a trillionaire. That's his objective," Bannon added.
Musk remains silent on Bannon's remarks
Musk, the world's richest person with a net worth of over $400 billion and a staunch Trump ally, has not publicly addressed Bannon's comments.
He endorsed Trump after an assassination attempt in July and has been active in meetings with lawmakers and foreign leaders.
Trump appointed Musk to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency with Vivek Ramaswamy right after he was elected president in December.