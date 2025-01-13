What's the story

Steve Bannon, former adviser to United States President-elect Donald Trump, has launched a scathing attack on Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Bannon called Musk "a truly evil guy," adding that he has made it his "personal thing to take this guy down."

He also accused Musk of trying to establish "techno-feudalism on a global scale" and declared that he would have the billionaire "run out of here by Inauguration Day."