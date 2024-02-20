The livestock was being transferred from Brazil to Iraq

Foul stench blankets Cape Town, traced to ship carrying cattle

By Riya Baibhawi 03:55 pm Feb 20, 202403:55 pm

What's the story Cape Town officials recently launched an investigation into a foul odor that engulfed parts of the city, only to discover that it was caused by a ship carrying 19,000 live cattle from Brazil to Iraq. Zahid Badroodien, the official responsible for water and sanitation in the mayor's office, confirmed that the "sewage smell" was due to the cattle ship. The Al Kuwait livestock vessel, measuring 190 meters in length, had docked in Cape Town to load feed for the cattle.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Animal welfare groups have long criticized the practice of live exports, arguing that the unbearable stench was a sign of the poor conditions animals face on such vessels. Currently, regulations exist to minimize the suffering of animals and safeguard the livelihoods of shippers. Nonetheless, hundreds of animals still perish or endure distress during their transport between countries.

Statement

Democratic Alliance denounces live export practice

Meanwhile, South Africa's Democratic Alliance political party, which governs Cape Town, also denounced the transportation of live cattle. They said, "Live export exposes animals to perilous conditions such as dangerous levels of ammonia, extreme heat stress, injuries, dirt, exhaustion, and even death." Earlier this month, a ship carrying over 16,000 cattle and sheep destined for the Middle East returned to Australia after being stranded at sea for nearly a month due to attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Animal cruelty

SPCA condemns conditions on ship

The National Council of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has sent a veterinary consultant to inspect the welfare of the animals on board. The SPCA said, "This smell is indicative of the awful conditions the animals endure, having already spent two-and-a-half weeks onboard with a buildup of feces and ammonia." Before the ship was discovered, city officials had inspected sewage facilities for leaks across Cape Town while probing the cause of the stench.