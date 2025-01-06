What's the story

US Steel and Nippon Steel have sued the US government for blocking a $14.9 billion acquisition of the American steel manufacturer by its Japanese counterpart.

The suit was filed in US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit today.

It seeks to overturn the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review process and President Joe Biden's order, alleging, "violation of constitutional guarantee of due process and statutory procedural requirements, as well as unlawful political influence."