Summarize Simplifying... In short President-elect Trump has criticized Panama for its high fees and handling of the Panama Canal, threatening to reclaim control if improvements aren't made.

This unusual demand from a US leader suggests a potential shift in diplomatic strategies.

The Panamanian embassy in Washington has yet to comment on these statements. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trump has warned he wouldn't let the canal fall into "wrong hands"

Trump threatens Panama Canal takeover, cites 'ridiculous' fees, Chinese influence

By Akash Pandey 12:18 pm Dec 22, 202412:18 pm

What's the story US President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at demanding Panama to return the Panama Canal. In a post on Truth Social, he slammed Panama for charging "ridiculous" fees for using the canal. He also expressed concerns over the possibility of Chinese control over the strategic waterway. The US built and managed the canal but transferred full control to Panama in 1999.

Canal controversy

Trump criticizes Panama's management of the canal

Trump expressed his displeasure over Panama's handling of the canal, saying, "The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the US." He claimed the handover of control was a gesture of cooperation, not a gift. The President-elect threatened if Panama doesn't handle this strategic waterway well, he'd demand its return "in full, and without question."

Diplomatic shift

Statement marks a shift in US diplomacy

Trump's statement is a rare instance of a US leader demanding territory from a sovereign nation. This hints at an anticipated shift in diplomatic approaches under his leadership. Trump has never shied away from threatening allies and using strong words while dealing with counterparts. Meanwhile, the Panamanian embassy in Washington is yet to respond to these statements or comment on the matter, Reuters says.