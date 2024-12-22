Summarize Simplifying... In short A 50-year-old Saudi doctor, known for his anti-Islamic views, has been arrested following a deadly attack in Germany that left five dead and several injured, including Indians.

Despite Saudi Arabia previously warning German authorities about the suspect's extremist views, he was deemed "no specific danger".

The incident occurred on Friday night

Germany market attack death toll now 5; Indians among injured

Dec 22, 2024

What's the story The death toll from the Christmas market attack in Magdeburg, Germany, has climbed to five after a nine-year-old child died. The incident occurred on Friday night when a black BMW rammed into the crowd, injuring nearly 200 people. Among the injured were seven Indian nationals, three of whom have since been discharged from the hospital.

Investigation update

Suspect arrested, charges being prepared

The suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who was known for his anti-Islamic rhetoric, was arrested at the scene. German prosecutors are preparing charges of murder, attempted murder, and grievous bodily harm against him. Authorities are investigating if the attack was motivated by the doctor's anger with Germany's treatment of Saudi refugees. Police have not released the suspect's identity, but some German news outlets identified him as Taleb A and said that he was a psychiatric and psychotherapy specialist.

National response

Saudi had warned Germany

A Saudi source told Reuters that Saudi Arabia had notified German police about the suspect after he shared "extremist" views on his X account that threatened peace and security. However, a risk assessment done last year by German state and federal criminal investigators concluded that the guy posed "no specific danger," the Welt newspaper reported, quoting security sources.

Global reaction

Memorial service held, India condemns attack

The attack has left local residents shocked and mourning. A memorial service was held on Saturday evening at Johanneskirche Church, where candles, flowers, and toys were placed in memory of the victims. The Ministry of External Affairs in India condemned the "horrific and senseless" attack and expressed condolences to those affected by this tragedy.