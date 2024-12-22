Summarize Simplifying... In short In a series of tragic incidents in Nigeria, 16 people lost their lives in stampedes at Christmas charity events.

The aftermath was devastating, with visuals of lifeless bodies and cries for help.

In response, President Bola Tinubu expressed sympathy and called for stricter crowd control measures, while police now require prior permission for organizing charity events. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nigeria: 13 killed in stampedes at Christmas charity events

By Snehil Singh 10:16 am Dec 22, 202410:16 am

What's the story At least 13 people, including four children, were killed in two separate stampedes during Christmas charity events in Nigeria on Saturday﻿. The incidents took place as large crowds gathered to receive food and clothing distributed at annual Christmas events, according to the police. The possibility of the death toll rising is feared.

Church tragedy

10 dead in stampede at Holy Trinity Catholic Church

The first stampede took place at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, killing 10. The incident happened around 4:00am, hours before the planned distribution of gift items. More than 1,000 people were evacuated from the church premises after a crowd surge at one of its gates. Witness Loveth Inyang described the chaos, saying, "The way they were rushing to enter, some people were falling and some of them were old."

Second incident

3 more die in separate charity event stampede

In a separate incident in Okija town, Anambra state, three more lives were claimed at a charity event hosted by a philanthropist. Police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said, "The event had not even started when the rush began." Investigations into both incidents are underway, Ikenga said, as police brace for more deaths in the incidents.

Tragic aftermath

Aftermath of the tragic stampedes

After the incidents, visuals from the Abuja scene showed lifeless bodies lying on the ground as cries for help echoed. Some injured have been treated and discharged while others are still under medical care. The Holy Trinity Catholic Church canceled its charity event with bags of rice and clothing items still inside. Despite the tragedy, a marriage ceremony was held at the church after evacuation amid an atmosphere of palpable sadness.

Presidential response

Nigerian president expresses sympathy, police enforce new rule

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu sympathized with the victims' families and called on authorities to enforce strict crowd control measures. After these tragedies, Abuja police said prior permission is now required to organize charity events. This is the third food distribution-related stampede in a week in Nigeria. The incidents are reminiscent of the church event in Port Harcourt in 2022 where many children were among 30 people killed in a crowd crush.