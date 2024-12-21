Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi met with 101-year-old former IFS officer, Mangal Sain Handa, in Kuwait, following a request from Handa's granddaughter.

This is not the first time Modi has acknowledged Handa's contributions to India, having previously sent him a personal letter on his 100th birthday praising his role in advancing India's global engagement.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Kuwait

Modi meets 101-year-old ex-IFS officer in Kuwait after granddaughter's request

By Snehil Singh 06:17 pm Dec 21, 202406:17 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kuwait, met 101-year-old Mangal Sain Handa, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. The meeting was held at a hotel and was facilitated after Handa's granddaughter Shreya Juneja requested the same on X. In her post, Juneja described her grandfather as a "great admirer" of PM Modi and requested the prime minister meet him during his interaction with the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi's positive response to social media request

PM Modi quickly replied to Juneja's request on X, saying he was looking forward to the meeting. "Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today," he wrote. Overwhelmed by the PM's response, Juneja took to the microblogging site to thank him, saying, "It's an honor to receive a response from you, sir! You've won our hearts once again." She added her grandfather was overjoyed with this development.

PM Modi's post on X after meeting Mangal Sain Handa

PM Modi's previous acknowledgment of Handa's contributions

Notably, this isn't the first time PM Modi has recognized Handa's contributions to India. On Handa's 100th birthday, the PM had sent him a personal letter commending his role in advancing India's global engagement and steering through complex international issues. Thanking the gesture, Handa had taken to X, writing, "My heartfelt gratitude to our hon'ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi for sending his kind wishes on my 100th birthday."