Enforcing similar measures have not worked out in the past

Nepal's Everest region may restrict helicopter flights amid environmental concerns

By Snehil Singh 05:40 pm Dec 21, 202405:40 pm

What's the story The Sagarmatha National Park authorities in Nepal have proposed banning helicopter tours over the Khumbu Valley, including Mount Everest, from 2025. The proposal comes amid growing concerns over environmental and noise pollution due to increasing helicopter traffic. Local authorities argue that the noise from helicopters disrupts local communities as well as tourists looking for peace in the Everest region.

Eco-tourism impact

Ban supporters highlight environmental preservation

Supporters of the proposed ban feel it is crucial for saving the environment and eco-tourism livelihoods. They claim helicopter noise not just disrupts locals but also impacts tourists visiting the region for its peaceful landscape. However, the proposal has faced opposition from the helicopter tourism industry, which demands to continue services for flights booked by tourists, some even a year in advance.

Economic concerns

Helicopter industry opposes proposed ban

The Airline Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) has opposed the proposed ban. The association contends that helicopter tourism is an essential part of the local economy, providing for guides, porters, and businesses in the area. They have said that they will continue services for flights already booked by tourists, including those scheduled up to a year in advance.

Regulatory jurisdiction

Aviation authority clarifies jurisdiction over flight restrictions

Adding to the complexity, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAN) has clarified that it has jurisdiction over aviation regulations, not Sagarmatha National Park. Meaning that decisions about flight restrictions fall under CAAN's purview and not local conservation authorities. The proposed ban is set to take effect in 2025, but its future remains uncertain due to strong opposition from the helicopter industry and past challenges in enforcing similar measures.