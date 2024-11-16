Summarize Simplifying... In short The Pentagon is set to deploy Gremlin, the world's first alien-hunting system, in 2025.

Developed by the Georgia Tech Research Institute, Gremlin uses advanced radars and telescopes to detect and track Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs).

Developed by the Georgia Tech Research Institute, Gremlin uses advanced radars and telescopes to detect and track Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs).

This move follows a year of significant UAP incidents, with the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office resolving many cases as ordinary objects.

Gremlin will be deployed in early 2025

US to deploy Gremlin, world's 1st alien-hunting system, next year

What's the story The Pentagon is gearing up to deploy a revolutionary UFO surveillance system, dubbed Gremlin, in early 2025. The announcement comes just days after US whistleblowers confirmed the existence of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), aka UFOs, and their interaction with humans. Despite the revelations, the Pentagon still denies the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Surveillance deployment

Gremlin's role in analyzing UFO activity

The main job of Gremlin will be to assist in analyzing life patterns. The Pentagon's fiscal 2024 report revealed plans for its deployment in the first quarter of FY 2025. This effort comes as part of a larger plan to improve our understanding and monitoring capabilities when it comes to UFOs.

UFO data

Pentagon's report reveals significant UAP incidents

The Pentagon's report, covering UAP incidents from May 1, 2023, to June 1, 2024, found that the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) received 757 reports in total during this period. Out of these, 485 were related to UAP incidents that occurred in the reporting period. The remaining 272 reports were related to incidents from previous years (2021-2022) but weren't reported until this period and hence not included in earlier annual UAP reports.

Case resolution

AARO resolves numerous UAP cases

During the reporting period, AARO was able to resolve 118 cases. All of these were determined to be ordinary objects such as balloons of various types, birds, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS). As of May 31, 2024, another 174 cases were pending closure, pending final review and approval from the Director. By the time of this report's publication date, all of these had been resolved and found to be ordinary objects.

Technological innovation

Gremlin: A network of advanced radars and telescopes

The Pentagon's report also shed more light on the Gremlin sensor architecture, which was first revealed last year. Developed by the Georgia Tech Research Institute, Gremlin is a network of 2D and 3D radar as well as long-range electro-optical and infrared telescopes. These sophisticated technologies are aimed at measuring range, azimuth (direction), and elevation of target objects.

System testing

Data collection and future deployment

In a March test, Gremlin successfully collected data and is now slated to be deployed at a "national security site" for a 90-day "pattern of life collection." This comes as part of AARO's continued efforts to bolster its capabilities to detect, track, and characterize UAPs. The report also noted that AARO is working on a new science and technology plan to tackle challenges in UAP detection and identification.