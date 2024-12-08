Summarize Simplifying... In short During his Paris visit, Prince William met with Donald Trump, discussing global issues and their nations' special relationship.

Despite a weather-induced delay, the Prince also met Jill Biden and praised Notre Dame Cathedral's restoration on social media.

The cathedral, severely damaged in a fire five years ago, celebrated its reopening with a sold-out Mass and a concert featuring renowned musicians. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trump called Prince William a great man

Trump meets Prince William in Paris, calls him 'great man'

By Snehil Singh 11:40 am Dec 08, 202411:40 am

What's the story United States President-elect Donald Trump met with Prince William in Paris on Saturday after the ceremonial reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. The two leaders met at the British ambassador's residence, where they had a "warm" and "friendly" discussion. During their meeting, Trump praised William as a "great man," adding that he is "doing a fantastic job."

Diplomatic dialogue

Trump and William discuss global issues, UK-US relations

Their talks centered on global matters and the importance of the special relationship between the UK and the US, Kensington Palace said. Trump also recounted his fond memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II with Prince William, who thanked him for the reminiscences. This was their first meeting since 2013, when Trump visited the UK on a state visit.

Schedule disruption

Prince William's Paris visit delayed due to bad weather

Prince William's arrival in Paris was delayed due to bad weather, which pushed his meetings back. However, despite the delay, he was able to meet Trump and was also scheduled to meet Jill Biden, who represented her husband, President Joe Biden, at the event. The prince later took to social media to post about the event, praising the restoration efforts of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Twitter Post

Prince and Princess of Wales on Notre Dame reopening

Cultural revival

Notre Dame Cathedral reopens after 5-year restoration

The event marked the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, five years after a devastating fire left it severely damaged. The ceremony included a ritualized door opening and organ reawakening. Tickets for Masses at the newly restored cathedral quickly sold out, its rector said. A special concert inside Notre Dame celebrated its restoration with performances by renowned musicians Lang Lang, Yo-Yo Ma, and Pretty Yende.