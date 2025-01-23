Trump considering ban on 'gain-of-function' research linked to COVID-19
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump is said to be planning an executive order banning gain-of-function (GoF) research owing to its associated risks.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the order would seek to halt federal funding for such research, which could potentially put human health at risk.
However, exceptions could be made for certain viruses such as bird flu H5N1.
Research controversy
GoF research and its potential risks
GoF research entails altering organisms to provide them with new traits.
While certain researchs are harmless and help in understanding pathogens, advanced research on viruses and bacteria is risky.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China's Wuhan, has further sparked scrutiny on GoF research since scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) had been conducting research on coronaviruses before the outbreak.
Proponents argue such studies are vital for preparing against future pandemics by detecting potential dangers and finding countermeasures.
Research debate
Criticism of GoF research and its practical applications
However, critics believe that the risks of such study exceed the advantages. They raise worries about lab safety and the possibility of unintentional leakage, which might lead to outbreaks of enhanced pathogens.
Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University, criticized GoF research of concern (GOFROC), saying it "has no civilian practical applications."
He argues therapeutics are developed for existing diseases, not those created in labs through such research.
Ebright warns while benefits are marginal, the risks could be catastrophic.
Pandemic origin
Lab-origin theory of Covid-19 and GoF research
Five years after the pandemic's onset, evidence supports a lab-origin theory for COVID-19.
Experts highlight a "furin cleavage site" (FCS) in SARS-CoV-2 as a key feature linked to WIV's GoF research.
SARS-CoV-2 is unique among coronaviruses for having an FCS, which aids human infection.
Chinese scientists were reportedly working on adding FCS to coronaviruses during the outbreak.
Pandemic warning
Ebright's warning about future pandemics
Ebright stressed that "the gain-of-function research likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic and surely could cause the next pandemic."
He called for a ban on GOFROC or strict oversight with risk-benefit assessments before starting any research.
A US intelligence report published in 2021 had determined that if the virus did leak from a lab, it was most likely due to an accident rather than deliberate genetic engineering.