Mithila Palkar joins Akshay Kumar-Tabu in 'Bhooth Bangla': Report
What's the story
The much-awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which stars Akshay Kumar, has welcomed a new addition to its star-studded cast.
Mithila Palkar has been confirmed for an important role in the film, produced by Ektaa Kapoor and directed by Priyadarshan.
A source informed Pinkvilla that Palkar will be essaying the role of Kumar's sister in the film.
The shoot is currently on and will wrap by March.
Character details
Palkar's role is pivotal to 'Bhooth Bangla's narrative
The insider further revealed that Palkar's role is not a supporting one but integral to the film's narrative and core conflict.
"Mithila plays a part that's very pivotal to the narrative, and the core conflict," they said.
The actor has reportedly committed about 25 days for the shoot of Bhooth Bangla, which also features Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi in significant roles.
Film anticipation
'Bhooth Bangla' is a reunion of the 'Hera Pheri' team
Bhooth Bangla is one of the most awaited films of the Hindi film industry as it brings back the team behind classics like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and Khatta Meetha.
The source added that "Priyadarshan has perfectly balanced the horror elements with humor and also thrills."
The film will be released on April 2, 2026.
Production updates
Cast shared behind-the-scenes glimpses
Meanwhile, recently, Tabu took to Instagram to inform fans that she has wrapped up the first shooting schedule for the film. She shared a picture with her team in what seems to be her green room, captioning it as "End of schedule wala pose."
Earlier this month, Kumar and Rawal also shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the movie's Jaipur schedule on X (formerly known as Twitter).