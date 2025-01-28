What's the story

The much-awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which stars Akshay Kumar, has welcomed a new addition to its star-studded cast.

Mithila Palkar has been confirmed for an important role in the film, produced by Ektaa Kapoor and directed by Priyadarshan.

A source informed Pinkvilla that Palkar will be essaying the role of Kumar's sister in the film.

The shoot is currently on and will wrap by March.