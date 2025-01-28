What's the story

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is in legal trouble as the Ghaziabad Police have registered a case against him.

The charges are based on allegations that he threatened members of Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals (PFA) NGO.

The case was registered at Nandgram Police Station on court orders. Yadav's friend and fellow Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Lovekesh Kataria is also accused in this case.

