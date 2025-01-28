FIR filed against Elvish for threatening Maneka Gandhi's PFA activists
What's the story
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is in legal trouble as the Ghaziabad Police have registered a case against him.
The charges are based on allegations that he threatened members of Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals (PFA) NGO.
The case was registered at Nandgram Police Station on court orders. Yadav's friend and fellow Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Lovekesh Kataria is also accused in this case.
Here's what happened.
Allegations detailed
Yadav accused of threatening PFA members on social media
The case against Yadav was filed by Saurabh Gupta and Gaurav Gupta, members of the PFA. They alleged that Yadav threatened them on social media.
After their complaint to the police went unheard, they approached the court.
The duo also alleged that in May 2024, Yadav and some other men forcibly entered their residential society in Noida for a recce.
This prompted a police complaint and Yadav's arrest.
Post-arrest incidents
Yadav's release on bail led to alleged threats
After being released on bail, Yadav reportedly started threatening the Gupta brothers on social media.
The court noted these allegations last Friday and directed the Ghaziabad Police to file an FIR against the YouTuber and take appropriate action.
This adds another dimension to Yadav's existing legal troubles, which started with a snake venom-rave party case in November 2023.
Earlier charges
Yadav's previous arrest under Wildlife (Protection) Act
Earlier, Yadav and five others were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Noida's Sector 49 Police Station.
The case was registered after nine snakes and a vial of venom were recovered from five people. Yadav was charged for supplying snake venom at rave parties.
He was arrested on March 17, 2024, but was released on bail five days later.