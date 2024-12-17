Summarize Simplifying... In short A 15-year-old girl, Rupnow, carried out a rare school shooting in Wisconsin, with the motive still unclear.

The incident triggered a massive emergency response, including a lockdown of nine local schools, and sparked a nationwide conversation on gun control, with President Biden condemning the violence.

Investigations are ongoing, with the shooter's family and a potential social media clue aiding the inquiry. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The shooter later died by suicide

Wisconsin school shooting: Who was 15-year-old girl shooter?

By Snehil Singh 12:09 pm Dec 17, 202412:09 pm

What's the story A 15-year-old student, identified as Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow, opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin on Monday. The shooting left a teacher and a fellow student dead. Rupnow was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Six other students were injured in the attack, two of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway into Wisconsin school shooting

The shooting took place just days before the school was scheduled to close for the Christmas holiday break. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed that officers did not fire their weapons during the incident. A second-grade student called 911 to report the shooting. Authorities are currently investigating where Rupnow got the 9mm pistol used in the attack.

Motive unknown

Rupnow's motive remains unclear, family cooperating with investigation

School shootings by girls are extremely rare, constituting only about 3% of all mass shootings in the US. The motive behind Rupnow's actions is still unknown. However, her family is cooperating with investigators in their ongoing inquiry. Police are also looking into a document circulating on social media which could provide insight into her motive.

Crisis response

Major emergency response to Wisconsin school shooting

The incident led to a massive emergency response, with 15 ambulances sent to the scene. Federal agencies, including the FBI, assisted local law enforcement in responding to the crisis. Nine public schools in Madison were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure after the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

Presidential response

President Biden condemns gun violence in wake of shooting

Reacting to the tragedy, President Joe Biden released a statement condemning gun violence. "It is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence," he said. He also called on Congress to pass tougher gun-control laws in the wake of the incident. The community now mourns as officials continue to investigate this horrific incident.