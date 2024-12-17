Summarize Simplifying... In short When rebel forces entered Damascus, former Syrian President Assad retreated to a Russian base in Latakia before fleeing to Russia as state institutions collapsed.

Despite Moscow's role in his evacuation and the end of his two-decade rule marked by a brutal conflict, Assad denies any intention to resign or seek refuge.

His future plans remain unclear as he maintains his commitment to fighting terrorism. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Assad stated that he stayed in Damascus until rebel forces entered the city

Explained: Assad's final hours and escape from Syria

By Snehil Singh 11:56 am Dec 17, 202411:56 am

What's the story Bashar al-Assad, the ousted Syrian President who fled to Russia after his government fell on December 8, 2024, has issued a statement explaining how he left. He stressed that he didn't leave Syria on purpose, nor did he leave during the last hours of fighting. "My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles," he said in a statement.

Evacuation details

Assad's actions and evacuation amid Damascus's fall

Assad said he stayed in Damascus until rebel forces, which he termed "terrorist forces," entered the capital. He then moved to a Russian base in Latakia to oversee combat operations. His flight to Russia came a day after Damascus fell and state institutions were crippled. "This took place a day after the fall of Damascus, following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all remaining state institutions," Assad explained.

Moscow's intervention

Moscow's role in Assad's evacuation and future plans

Moscow had called for an immediate evacuation on December 8 citing military threats at the base. Despite being removed from power, Assad denied any plans to flee or resign amid these events. He said, "At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge nor was such proposal made by any individual or party." The former president acknowledged Moscow's role in his evacuation but reiterated his commitment to fighting terrorism.

Historical context

Assad's rule and Syria's devastating conflict

Assad gained power in 2000 after his father Hafez's death, ruling Syria for more than two decades. His presidency was defined by a brutal conflict that started in 2011 during the Arab Spring uprisings. The former president did not reveal if he intends to return or rally supporters from abroad. He ended by stating, "When the state falls into the hands of terrorism and the ability to make a meaningful contribution is lost, any position becomes void of purpose."