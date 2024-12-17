Summarize Simplifying... In short Twelve Indians in Georgia tragically lost their lives due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, a lethal, odorless gas that can replace oxygen in red blood cells, leading to severe health issues or death.

What is carbon monoxide poisoning—that killed 12 Indians in Georgia

What's the story Twelve Indian nationals were found dead at the Gudauri ski resort in Georgia, a popular winter destination situated around 2,200 meters above sea level. The victims were found in a sleeping area above the "Haveli" restaurant. Preliminary investigations indicate carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death. The Indian Embassy in Tbilisi confirmed all victims were employees at the restaurant and expressed its deepest condolences to their families.

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs noted no signs of violence or injuries on the bodies, further corroborating the theory of carbon monoxide poisoning. A power generator was discovered in a closed area near the bedrooms, which may have released harmful fumes. The generator was probably used after a power outage on December 13. Georgian authorities have now launched an investigation under Article 116 of their Criminal Code, relating to negligent manslaughter.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be lethal when inhaled in large quantities. It replaces oxygen in red blood cells, causing tissue damage and death. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, and confusion. Treatment involves breathing pure oxygen or undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy. This type of poisoning is particularly dangerous for infants, pregnant women, and those with heart/lung conditions.

The Indian mission is now coordinating with local authorities for the repatriation of the bodies. A forensic medical examination will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of death. The identities of the victims are yet to be disclosed. Safety measures against carbon monoxide poisoning include using CO detectors and ensuring proper ventilation for fuel-burning appliances.