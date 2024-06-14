In brief Simplifying... In brief Russian President Putin has proposed an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, with conditions including Ukraine's non-nuclear status, military restrictions, and protection for Russian-speaking citizens.

However, Ukraine's NATO ambitions and demand for Russian troop withdrawal may hinder negotiations.

By Chanshimla Varah 07:00 pm Jun 14, 2024

What's the story Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv withdraws troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and abandons its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership aspirations. "We will do it immediately," Putin said at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. This proposal comes as G7 leaders meet in Italy and Switzerland prepares for a peace summit on Ukraine.

Putin stressed that his proposal is aimed at a "final resolution" of the conflict, not "freezing it," and that the Kremlin is ready to start negotiations "without delay." However, Kyiv's ambition to join NATO and its demand for a complete Russian troop withdrawal from its territory could make Putin's proposal unfeasible. There has been no immediate response from Ukraine regarding the proposition.

Putin's demands for Ukraine include non-nuclear status, restrictions on its military force, and protection of the country's Russian-speaking people. He stated that all of these should be incorporated into "fundamental international agreements" and that all Western sanctions against Russia should be eliminated. "We're urging to turn this tragic page of history and to begin restoring, step-by-step, restore the unity between Russia and Ukraine and in Europe in general," he said.

Earlier this month, Putin dismissed the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the Ukrainian conflict. He stated that their use is only conceivable "in an exceptional case - in the event of a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country." "I don't think that such a case has come. There is no such need," he told a large audience of the Russian elite and foreign dignitaries gathered for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.