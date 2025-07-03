Unable to sell, Ben Affleck-JLo take $60M mansion off market
What's the story
Former Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to take their Los Angeles marital home off the market, months after finalizing their divorce. The decision comes after over a year of unsuccessful attempts to sell the Beverly Hills estate, which was put up for sale in June 2024 but failed to attract buyers. The couple had initially listed the property at $68 million but later reduced the price to $59.95 million before delisting it altogether.
Financial strategy
'It was a business decision that they made together'
An insider told People, "While they've been hoping to sell the property, they've also been hesitant to take a big loss." "They lowered the price to get more interest and when this didn't happen, they were advised to take it off the market." "It was a business decision that they made together." The source added that it's currently a tough sellers' market, especially for properties in their price range.
Property purchases
Lopez and Affleck's separate homes
After their divorce was finalized in January, both Lopez and Affleck made significant real estate purchases. Affleck bought a $20.5 million mansion in Pacific Palisades in July 2024, close to his children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Lopez acquired an $18 million home in Los Angeles in March. The couple had been separated since April 2024, and Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024 after two years of marriage.