In brief Simplifying... In brief Russian special forces successfully rescued two guards taken hostage by ISIS-linked prisoners in a detention center.

The hostage-takers, some of whom were accused of terrorism offenses, were eliminated during the operation.

The incident, including a chilling scene of a bound guard and a hostage-taker brandishing a knife, was captured on video and shared on Russian Telegram channels. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The prisoners demanded free passage during negotiations with the authorities

ISIS-linked prisoners take guards hostage in Russian detention center

By Chanshimla Varah 04:06 pm Jun 16, 202404:06 pm

What's the story Six prisoners, some of whom have ties to the Islamic State, held guards hostage at a pre-trial detention center in Rostov, Russia, on Sunday, according to Russian media. The prisoners demanded free passage during negotiations with the authorities. They had managed to remove the bars from a cell window and entered a guard room, where they took at least two prison officers hostage.

Situation update

Guards freed

According to the prison service, Russian special forces have now rescued the two guards and executed the men who had taken them hostage. In footage posted to Russian Telegram channels, intense automatic shooting can be heard. "The criminals were eliminated. The employees who were being held hostage were released. They are uninjured," Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement, adding that a "special operation" was carried out to free the hostages.

Terrorism links

Detainees linked to previous terrorist activities

State media reported that some of the prisoners were accused of terrorism offences, including affiliation with the Islamic State. This group had previously claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall in March. One of the hostage takers was shown on the 112 Telegram channel brandishing a knife beside one of the bound guards before special forces stormed the detention center. The hostage taker allegedly wore a headband featuring the Islamic State flag with an Arabic inscription.

Twitter Post

Video shows one of the guards bound