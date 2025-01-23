Trump dismisses concerns over TikTok's potential security risks
What's the story
In his first interview since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump has played down the potential national security threat posed by popular social media platform TikTok.
The statement comes days after he gave the app a 75-day reprieve from legislation that could have seen it shut down.
He told Fox News that the app will "stay around" while adding, "Is it that important for China to be spying on young people, on young kids, watching crazy videos?"
Wider implications
Trump highlights broader concerns about Chinese electronics
Trump further hinted that all electronic products made in China could be a spying risk. He said compared to them, the threat from TikTok is pretty minor.
"They make telephones and they make your computer...a lot of other things. Isn't that a bigger threat?" he said, hinting at a wider concern about Chinese-manufactured electronics.
This opinion adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate of data security and privacy related to Chinese products.
Past actions
TikTok's US operations and national security
During his first term, Trump had signed an executive order mandating ByteDance Ltd., TikTok's Chinese parent company, to divest from its US operations over national security concerns.
The move was subsequently blocked by federal courts but was eventually made law in 2024 by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.
Despite such measures, TikTok has always denied spying on its users or sharing user data with Beijing authorities.
Political impact
Trump credits TikTok for political gains among young voters
In the past few weeks, Trump has also admitted TikTok's role in making him popular among young voters.
He even cited this as a reason for giving ByteDance more time to negotiate a sale.
Under an executive order signed on his first day in office, he delayed the ban by another 75 days.
The move marks a change in his approach toward the social media platform and its potential impact on American politics.