What's the story

In his first interview since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump has played down the potential national security threat posed by popular social media platform TikTok.

The statement comes days after he gave the app a 75-day reprieve from legislation that could have seen it shut down.

He told Fox News that the app will "stay around" while adding, "Is it that important for China to be spying on young people, on young kids, watching crazy videos?"