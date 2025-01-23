What's the story

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is scheduled to perform her ninth spacewalk today, the second of this year, as part of an ISS repair mission.

The event is set to begin at 5:45pm IST and is expected to last approximately 6.5 hours.

With the successful completion of this spacewalk, Williams will become the most experienced female spacewalker in history.

Primary tasks include the removal of a radio frequency group antenna assembly and the collection of material samples for microbial analysis.