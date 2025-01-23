What's the story

The Royal Shakespeare Company, a UK-based theater company is collaborating with iNK Stories, a New York-based independent studio and publisher, to reimagine William Shakespeare's classic play Macbeth as an interactive video game.

The forthcoming game, called Lili, will give players a peek into the digital world of a 'modern-day Lady Macbeth.'

The story will unfold through her personal devices in this "screen life thriller video game."