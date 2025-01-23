Shakespeare's Macbeth transformed into thrilling video game: All about 'Lili'
What's the story
The Royal Shakespeare Company, a UK-based theater company is collaborating with iNK Stories, a New York-based independent studio and publisher, to reimagine William Shakespeare's classic play Macbeth as an interactive video game.
The forthcoming game, called Lili, will give players a peek into the digital world of a 'modern-day Lady Macbeth.'
The story will unfold through her personal devices in this "screen life thriller video game."
Game setting
Lili: A neo-noir journey into modern Iran
Lili will take players into a stylized, neo-noir version of modern-day Iran where surveillance and authoritarianism reign supreme.
The game promises to combine live-action cinema with interactive gameplay, giving players a chance to immerse themselves in Lady Macbeth's world.
Your decisions in the game will directly affect her fate, making the narrative more personal and engaging.
Cast details
Zar Amir to star as Lady Macbeth in Lili
Iranian-French actress Zahra Amir Ebrahimi (professionally known as Zar Amir) has been confirmed to play Lady Macbeth (Lili) in the game.
The collaboration between the Royal Shakespeare Company and iNK Stories, the studio behind 1979 Revolution: Black Friday, is sure to give a unique perspective to this classic tale.
The game is slated for release later this year.