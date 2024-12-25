Summarize Simplifying... In short NASA's Parker Solar Probe has made history by 'touching' the Sun, setting a new speed record of 430,000 miles per hour.

The probe's mission is to explore the Sun's corona, aiming to solve mysteries like why the corona is hotter than the Sun's surface and the origin of solar wind.

With two more close passes scheduled for 2025, the probe continues to edge closer to the Sun, promising more insights into solar phenomena. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Parker Solar Probe flew within 3.8 million miles of the Sun

NASA's Parker spacecraft 'touches' Sun in closest ever flyby

By Akash Pandey 09:57 am Dec 25, 202409:57 am

What's the story NASA's Parker Solar Probe has set a new record for the closest approach to the Sun by a man-made object. The historic event took place on Christmas Eve at 6:40am Eastern time (5:10pm IST), when the probe flew within 3.8 million miles of the Sun's surface. The achievement beats its own previous record and is over seven times closer than any previous mission, according to Space.com.

Speed record

New speed record during its flyby

The Parker Solar Probe also set a new speed record during its flyby, reaching an incredible 430,000 miles per hour (692,018km per hour). This makes it the fastest man-made object ever created. To put this into perspective, at such a speed, the probe could travel from Washington D.C. to Tokyo in less than a minute. Since its launch in 2018, Parker has successfully completed 21 solar flybys, each time edging closer to the Sun.

Exploration

Parker's mission to explore Sun's corona

The Parker Solar Probe's current mission is to go deeper into the Sun's corona or outermost atmosphere. This area is characterized by extreme conditions with temperatures of 1,400°C and high levels of radiation. To shield its instruments from these conditions, the spacecraft carries a carbon-composite shield that keeps internal instruments at near room temperature (85°F/29°C) as it passes through the Sun's corona.

Objectives

Aim to solve Sun's mysteries

The Parker Solar Probe is on a mission to help scientists unravel why the Sun's corona is significantly hotter than its surface. It also seeks to understand other solar phenomena like the origin of solar wind and formation of coronal mass ejections. These studies are crucial as solar wind can cause auroras on Earth and potentially disrupt power grids and communication systems.

Future flybys

2 more close passes in 2025

The Parker Solar Probe is named after Eugene Parker, who first predicted solar wind. The probe has already made significant discoveries like detecting magnetic "switchbacks" in the solar wind. More insights are expected as it ventures further into the Sun's atmosphere. The recent flyby is the first of three close passes, with the next two scheduled for March 22 and June 19, 2025.