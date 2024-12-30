2025 will witness 4 eclipses

Solar, lunar eclipses in 2025: Where and when to watch

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:18 pm Dec 30, 202403:18 pm

What's the story The year 2025 promises to be an exciting time for astronomy enthusiasts with several major celestial events lined up. The upcoming year will witness two solar and two lunar eclipses, according to Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupt, the Superintendent of the Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain. Let's take a look at where and when to watch these eclipses.

Eclipse #1

First lunar eclipse of 2025 not visible in India

The first celestial event of 2025 will be a total lunar eclipse on March 14. Sadly, this astronomical phenomenon will not be visible in India as it coincides with daytime in the country. Those living in North America, Western Europe, Western Africa, and the North and South Atlantic Ocean regions will get to witness this event.

Eclipse #2

Partial solar eclipse to follow in March

After the total lunar eclipse, a partial solar eclipse will be witnessed on March 29. This cosmic event will also not be visible from India. The places that will get a chance to witness this celestial spectacle include North America, Greenland, Iceland, North Atlantic Ocean region, all of Europe and north-western Russia.

Eclipse #3

Full lunar eclipse visible in India in September

The full lunar eclipse between September 7 and 8 will be a treat for Indian sky watchers as it will be visible from the country. The celestial event will also be visible in other parts of Asia, Europe, Antarctica, Western Pacific Ocean region, Australia and Indian Ocean region. The eclipse will start at 8:58pm on September 7 and peak at 11:41pm. It will end around 2:25am on September 8.

Eclipse #4

Final eclipse of the year not visible in India

The last eclipse of 2025, a partial solar one, will take place between September 21 and 22. However, this won't be visible from India. The areas that will get to see this celestial spectacle include Eastern Melanesia, New Zealand, Southern Polynesia and West Antarctica.

Meteors

3 meteor showers next year

Along with the four eclipses, 2025 will also witness three major meteor showers, three supermoons and a rare Mars Opposition. The Quadrantids on January 3-4 will start the meteor showers with an expected rate of 80-120 meteors per hour. The Perseids on August 12-13 could offer up to 100 meteors per hour, while the Geminids on December 14-15 promise a display of up to 150 meteors per hour.

Sky spectacle

Supermoons and Mars Opposition to grace skies

The year will also be defined by three supermoons on October 7, November 5, as well as December 5. The Moon will look bigger and brighter than usual, providing a stunning view. On January 16, the rare Mars Opposition event shall bring the Red Planet closer to Earth. This phenomenon occurs every two years and 50 days.