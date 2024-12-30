Users can choose to show their email ID to select people

How to control your email ID visibility on Facebook profile

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:11 pm Dec 30, 202403:11 pm

What's the story Meta-owned social media platform Facebook gives its users the option to control who can see their email address on their profile. Users can choose to show their email ID to select people such as friends and family, while keeping it hidden from others. Let us take a look at how to manage the email ID visibility.

Information

Privacy settings for email visibility

It's worth mentioning that even if you hide your email address on your profile, people you've shared it with can still see it elsewhere on Facebook, for instance, in search results.

Procedure

Steps to manage email visibility

To control who can view your email address on Facebook, click on your profile picture at the top right corner of the page. Tap on 'About' on the top of your profile. Next, select 'Contact and basic info' from the left menu. Finally, click 'Edit' next to your email address and use the audience selector tool to modify its visibility settings according to your liking.