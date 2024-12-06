Summarize Simplifying... In short To unlink your Instagram from Facebook, open Instagram, head to your profile, and tap the three lines for "Settings."

Unlinking accounts can enhance your data security

How to unlink your Instagram account from Facebook

What's the story The integration of Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger into a single ecosystem has simplified the task of switching between platforms. But, there could be cases where you'd want to unlink your accounts for better data security and to stop sharing content like stories and posts. Fortunately, this can be done in a few simple steps via the Instagram mobile app. Here's how you can unlink your Instagram account from Facebook.

If you have configured your Instagram to share content on Facebook, you can unlink it using the following steps: Open the Instagram app on your phone and go to the profile page. Tap the three lines in the top-right corner and select "Settings." From the list, tap "Accounts Center." Scroll down to "Accounts," tap "Remove" next to your Instagram account name, choose "Remove account," and follow the confirmation steps. This will successfully unlink your account.

How to re-add an Instagram account

If you change your mind and want to re-add your Instagram account to the connected experiences, follow the first three steps listed previously. On the "Account" page, tap "Add account." The account you removed should appear in this section. Click "Continue," then tap the "Yes, add..." button, and your account will be re-added.