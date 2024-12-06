Not getting WhatsApp notifications? Here's how to resolve it
Notifications are critical for keeping us updated with important messages and alerts on our devices. However, there can be cases when these alerts fail to show up, especially in apps like WhatsApp. This problem can often be fixed by ensuring that your settings are properly configured. In many cases, a simple system restart can also fix notification irregularities.
Troubleshooting notifications issue through Settings
For users facing problems with WhatsApp notifications, the first thing to do is to open the Settings app on your phone. From here, tap on "Notifications" and choose "App notifications." Find WhatsApp from the list of apps and enable the toggle. This should restore your WhatsApp notifications if they were previously disabled. You also need to check the notifications settings in WhatsApp itself. For this, tap on the three-dot icon > Settings > Notifications. Enable notifications you'd like to receive.
Background data restriction and DND
Sometimes, background data is restricted, which prevents notifications from appearing on your device. In that case, go to Settings > Apps > WhatsApp > Mobile data and Wi-Fi. Enable the toggles for "Background data" and "Unrestricted data usage." If you're unable to hear incoming notifications, Do Not Disturb is probably enabled. To disable it, go to Settings > Sound and vibration > Do Not Disturb and tap the button.