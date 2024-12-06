Summarize Simplifying... In short US-based company, Backbone, has launched its versatile gaming controller, Backbone One, in India.

The controller, compatible with both Android and iPhone, supports games from various platforms and offers console-quality gaming on smartphones.

Available in two variants, the first-generation model costs ₹7,499 and the second-generation model is priced at ₹12,499, both purchasable on Amazon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The gaming controller is compatible with both Android and iOS

US-based Backbone enters India, launches gaming controller starting at ₹7,500

By Akash Pandey 01:48 pm Dec 06, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Backbone, a US-based technology company that develops gaming accessories for smartphones, has officially made its entry into the Indian market with the launch of its Backbone One gaming controller. The device can turn mobile phones into handheld gaming consoles, serving the growing need for high-quality mobile gaming accessories. Apart from smartphones, Backbone One can also be used with iPads, Macs, and PCs. This multi-platform compatibility is paired with an accompanying app that consolidates games from different platforms for easy access.

Features

Backbone One: A versatile gaming accessory

The Backbone One is a versatile gaming controller for both Android and iPhone. It supports any game with native controller functionality, including those from the App Store, Google Play Store, and Netflix Games. The device also supports cloud gaming services such as PS Remote Play, Xbox Cloud Gaming (with an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription), and Steam Link. This way, you can enjoy console-quality gaming on your phone.

Asthetics

Design and user-friendly features

The Backbone One comes with swappable magnetic pads to accommodate different phone models, including those with cases. It features analog triggers, thumbsticks, D-pads, and action buttons for a familiar gaming experience. The controller has dedicated buttons for game capture, muting, and launching the Backbone app. A 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C or lightning port are offered for seamless connectivity and charging on the go.

Compatibility

Supports popular games and remote play

The Backbone One works with popular mobile games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, Minecraft, Diablo Immortal, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It also works with remote play through PlayStation Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link apps. The device's compatibility with Xbox Cloud Gaming lets you stream a plethora of games directly to your smartphones.

Market

Pricing and availability

Backbone offers two variants for its controller in India. The first-generation model, priced at ₹7,499 (pricing may vary), is compatible with older iPhone models (pre-iPhone 14) with a lightning port. The second-generation model, which supports a wider range of devices, is available at ₹12,499. It comes in Black and a PlayStation-themed White variant that looks like the PS5 controller. Both models are available on Amazon for gaming enthusiasts across India.