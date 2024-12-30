The feature, as Facebook says, is aimed at improving user experience

How to add a language-specific name on Facebook

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:11 pm Dec 30, 202403:11 pm

What's the story Facebook offers a feature that lets you add language-specific names to your profiles. This name would appear in profile views, search results, posts, comments, and photo tags. The feature, as Facebook says, is aimed at improving user experience by letting them use the platform in their preferred language. The language-specific name should represent your everyday identity and match other personal documents like magazine subscriptions or ID cards. Let's see how to add one.

Process

How to add a name?

To add a language-specific name, users will have to click on their profile picture at the top right of the Facebook page. Then, they have to select 'Settings and Privacy' and then 'Settings.' After clicking on 'Accounts Centre' and selecting their profile, they can select 'Name' and then 'Manage other names.' Finally, they can click on 'Add a nickname, a birth name...' to add another name on their Facebook profile.

Deletion

Removing a language-specific name

Facebook also gives an option to remove the language-specific name. For this, the users will have to head over to their Facebook profile and click on 'About.' After clicking on 'Details about you,' they can delete the other name by clicking next to it. The process is completed by entering their password and saving the changes.