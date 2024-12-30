2025 will be a big year for gaming

Olympic Esports, GTA-6, new consoles: 2025 gaming calender is HOT!

By Mudit Dube 02:29 pm Dec 30, 202402:29 pm

What's the story After a rough year of layoffs and studio closures, the gaming industry is poised for a major transformation in 2025. The highly-anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) and new hardware from Nintendo will likely spearhead the change. GTA 6 is set to launch in autumn, nearly 12 years after its record-breaking predecessor. From sequels to beloved franchises to entirely new adventures, the upcoming year promises to deliver something for everyone, including the first-ever Olympic Esports Games.

Game anticipation

GTA 6: A potential game-changer for the industry

The trailer for GTA 6 alone has racked up a whopping 90 million views in just 24 hours, underscoring the massive anticipation for its release. The game will have dual protagonists in a Florida-inspired setting and is expected to drive sales of next-gen consoles such as PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S. Industry analysts are already predicting it could be the biggest game launch ever, possibly reviving the entire gaming industry.

Hardware anticipation

Nintendo's new console to support backward compatibility

Nintendo has confirmed that its upcoming console will be backward compatible with existing Switch games. Though specific details about the new hardware are still under wraps, experts are predicting a more powerful version of the current Switch. An official announcement from Nintendo regarding this eagerly awaited console is expected by March 2025.

Indie impact

Indie games showcase innovation despite challenges

The indie game sector showed its potential for innovation in 2024 with games like Balatro making a splash. Despite challenges like discoverability and securing funding, indie developers continue to enthrall players with their creativity. This trend will continue into 2025, further diversifying the gaming landscape. Other notable game releases for the year include Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ghost of Yotei, and Civilization VII.

Esports evolution

2025 to host first Olympic Esports Games

In a major development for competitive gaming, the first Olympic Esports Games will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2025. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) launched the games to recognize the rising popularity of esports, which it views as the future. According to IOC estimates, over 500 million people are interested in esports, with the majority under the age of 34.