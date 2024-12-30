Apple's 2025 roadmap includes iPhone 17 Air, smart home devices
Apple is preparing for an exciting 2025, with as many as five new iPhones expected next year. Among these potential launches is the iPhone Air or iPhone 17 Air, a lightweight, ultra-slim device. The tech giant is also said to be working on a smart home device that merges the capabilities of an iPad and HomePod. These products are likely to have a major impact on future consumer tech.
iPhone 17 Air: A sleek addition to Apple's lineup
The iPhone 17 Air will be a less powerful and cheaper alternative to the Pro models. But, it will still be more capable than the standard iPhone 17. The new model is said to be just 6mm thick, much slimmer than the 8.25mm thick iPhone 16 Pro. It could also sport a single rear camera with up to 48MP resolution.
iPhone SE 4: A budget-friendly option with advanced features
The budget-friendly iPhone SE 4 is also due for major upgrades in 2025. The new model is said to sport a larger 6.1-inch OLED display and Face ID, instead of the smaller screens and Touch ID of previous models. It could also pack Apple's own 5G modem and an A18 chip, like the one on the iPhone 16. Despite these, the iPhone SE price is still expected to stay under $500 (roughly ₹37,000).
AirPods Pro 3: Enhanced sound and health features
Along with the new iPhone models, Apple is also said to be refreshing its AirPods Pro in 2025. The next model, which could be called the AirPods Pro 3, is likely to come with enhanced sound and improved Active Noise Cancellation. There are also rumors of possible health-related features like heart rate tracking and temperature monitoring making their way to these earbuds.
Apple's innovative smart home device
Apple is also said to be working on a compact, square-shaped smart home device. The gadget is expected to serve as a control center for other smart home devices, allowing users to make FaceTime calls and watch videos. Despite being just six inches small, it's expected to be bundled with standard Apple apps like Home, Calendar, Apple Music, News+, and Photos.
Apple is also readying a Face ID-powered smart door bell
Apple is also readying a new smart doorbell camera that uses Face ID technology to unlock doors. The device could be available as early as late 2025 to take on Amazon's Ring and Google's Nest products. Apple's smart lock system would work just like an iPhone, unlocking the door automatically when a registered resident looks at it.