The mystery behind Kobayashi's disappearance deepened with the newest development

Hannah Kobayashi mystery: Missing Hawaii woman spotted entering Mexico

What's the story Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old Hawaii woman whose family reported her missing, was last spotted entering Mexico via a tunnel at the San Ysidro border on November 12. The Los Angeles Police confirmed the same after examining security footage from the United States Customs and Border Protection. Kobayashi's disappearance is now being treated as a "voluntary missing person" case with no signs of trafficking/crime involvement.

Unsettling developments

Kobayashi's journey and family's distress

Kobayashi was headed to New York for a new job and to visit family when she apparently missed her connecting flight on November 8. She told her family about spending the night at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), making them believe she was waiting for another flight. The next day, she texted them about sightseeing in Los Angeles with plans to visit The Grove shopping mall and downtown LA.

Family tragedy

Alarming messages and tragic loss

On November 11, Kobayashi's family received alarming text messages from her phone, mentioning being "intercepted" on a Metro train and fears of identity theft. Tragically, her father Ryan Kobayashi was found dead by apparent suicide on November 24 near LAX. On the other hand, police investigations revealed that Hannah intentionally missed her flight and expressed a desire to disconnect from modern technology.

Dispute and plea

Kobayashi's actions before disappearance, family's plea

She picked up her luggage from LAX on November 11 sans her phone. A man who was seen with her on the Metro was questioned and he cooperated with the police. Amid these developments, a Facebook group dedicated to finding Hannah will be shut down due to threats against the family. Hannah's sister, Sydni Kobayashi, disputed police statements about Hannah's intentions in a social media post but didn't respond to further inquiries.