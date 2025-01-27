'Chhaava': Director promises to remove controversial dance scene
What's the story
Laxman Utekar, the director of the upcoming film Chhaava, recently met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray.
The meeting was held in light of controversies regarding a scene showing Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna dancing with lezim, a traditionally important instrument from Maharashtra.
Post-meeting, Utekar assured the media that all contentious scenes from the Vicky Kaushal-led movie would be removed before its release on February 14.
Director's statement
Utekar took 'suggestions and guidance' from Thackeray
Utekar reportedly said, "I have met Raj Thackeray. He is an avid reader and studious person. So I have taken some suggestions and guidance from him."
"And I can say, his words are very helpful for me. And after meeting him, I have decided to delete those scenes where we have shown Sambhaji Maharaj was playing Lezim dance."
"Sambhaji Maharaj is very much bigger than that Lezim dance. So we are going to remove those scenes from film."
Explanation
Utekar will now hold special premiere for historical experts
Utekar further added, "When Sambhaji Maharaj launched an attack in Barhanpur, he was just 20 years old. We have taken the rights of Shivaji Sawant's book titled Chhava where he wrote about Sambhaji Maharaj taking part in the Holi festival."
"We thought of Maharaj as a 20-year-old. It was obvious that he had played the Lezim dance."
"We have organized a special premiere show on 29th of January. Some historians and people who study history will be there."
Scene dispute
Maharashtra minister's objections to 'Chhaava'
Earlier, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant had voiced his displeasure over the movie.
He wrote on X, "It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film is being made based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and freedom."
"However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film."
"Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people."
Film overview
'Chhaava' is a historical drama about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj
Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Kaushal plays the lead role in the drama.
Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie.
It is produced by Maddock Films.