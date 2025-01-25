What's the story

The upcoming film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, has sparked controversy.

Maharashtra's Minister of Marathi Language, Uday Samant, has demanded that the film be screened for experts before its release on February 14.

He expressed concerns over potential "objectionable scenes" in the movie and emphasized that any content disrespecting Chhatrapati Sambhaji will not be tolerated.