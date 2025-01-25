'Chhaava' controversy: Maharashtra Minister demands expert review before release
What's the story
The upcoming film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, has sparked controversy.
Maharashtra's Minister of Marathi Language, Uday Samant, has demanded that the film be screened for experts before its release on February 14.
He expressed concerns over potential "objectionable scenes" in the movie and emphasized that any content disrespecting Chhatrapati Sambhaji will not be tolerated.
Minister's stance
'Our position is that this film should not be released...'
In an X post, Samant said, "It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film is being made based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and freedom."
"However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film."
"Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated."
Twitter Post
Read his full post here
धर्मरक्षक,स्वराज्यरक्षक छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांच्या जीवनावर आधारित हिंदी चित्रपट बनणे ही आनंदाची गोष्ट आहे, छत्रपतींचा इतिहास जगाला समजावा यासाठी असे प्रयत्न आवश्यक आहे. मात्र या चित्रपटात काही आक्षेपार्ह दृश्ये असल्याबाबत अनेकांनी मते व्यक्त केली आहेत. हा चित्रपट तज्ज्ञ आणि…— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) January 25, 2025
Film controversy
'Chhaava' faced criticism over dance sequence
The film has also come under fire for a dance sequence between Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, respectively.
The sequence shows the characters dancing with the "lezim," a traditional musical instrument that forms an integral part of Maharashtra's cultural heritage.
This has prompted protests by some Maratha outfits at Pune's historic Lal Mahal, who demanded the film be shown to historians before release.
Historical accuracy
Former MP echoed similar concerns about 'Chhaava'
Former Rajya Sabha MP and Shivaji Maharaj's descendant Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has also raised similar concerns. He said the film should be screened for historians to check its accuracy.
Chhatrapati offered to connect the filmmakers with historians to rectify any inaccuracies and ensure the story is portrayed authentically.
The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Akshaye Khanna.