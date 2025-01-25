Suspense meets sentiment in Paresh Rawal-Adil Hussain's 'The Storyteller' trailer
The trailer for the much-awaited film The Storyteller, starring acclaimed actors Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain, was released on Saturday.
The film is based on a short story by legendary author Satyajit Ray.
It promises to take us on an emotional journey of friendship and self-discovery, exploring the intricacies of human relationships and complex emotions.
Character insights
'The Storyteller' explores themes of creativity and identity
The trailer introduces Rawal as a passionate, tender storyteller who, ironically, doesn't believe in writing down his tales.
In contrast, Hussain plays a businessman suffering from insomnia who hires Rawal to narrate stories to him in a desperate attempt to find sleep.
The plot takes an unexpected turn when Hussain starts passing off Rawal's enchanting stories as his own, leading to his success but also sparking a shocking revelation for Rawal.
Asli kahaanikar kaun hai, jo kahaaniyan sunata hai ya phir jo use likh leta hai?— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 25, 2025
Streaming from Jan 28 #TheStorytellerOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/GnJxa2Ej7A
Director's vision
'The Storyteller' is a tribute to Ray's timeless storytelling
Director Ananth Mahadevan said he was in awe of Ray's work.
"The beauty of Satyajit Ray's story lies in its timeless essence, and to bring it to life with such an incredible cast was nothing short of magical," he said.
The film draws inspiration from Ray's classic short story Golpo Bolo Tarini Khuro and delves into friendship, personal growth, and the power of storytelling.
Actor's reflections
Rawal and Hussain shared their experiences of 'The Storyteller'
Rawal called his role of Tarini Khuro in The Storyteller "stepping into a world of wisdom, wit, and wonder."
He said he can't wait for the film to reach audiences via Disney+ Hotstar, calling it a piece of his soul he's sharing with viewers.
Likewise, Hussain called the film "a heartfelt celebration of the stories that shape us and the connections that make us human."
The film will stream on January 28.