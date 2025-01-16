What's the story

Renowned filmmaker Prashanth Neel is reportedly all set to join forces with actor Ajith Kumar for an upcoming project. This news has revived previous rumors of their potential collaboration.

Currently, Neel is busy with Salaar 2 and Prabhas and Jr NTR's upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Kumar recently shot to international fame in racing and has two films in his kitty: Vidamuyaarchi and Good Bad Ugly.