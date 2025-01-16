Ajith Kumar might lead Prashanth Neel's new cinematic universe
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Prashanth Neel is reportedly all set to join forces with actor Ajith Kumar for an upcoming project. This news has revived previous rumors of their potential collaboration.
Currently, Neel is busy with Salaar 2 and Prabhas and Jr NTR's upcoming film.
Meanwhile, Kumar recently shot to international fame in racing and has two films in his kitty: Vidamuyaarchi and Good Bad Ugly.
Cinematic venture
Neel and Kumar's project to create a cinematic universe
According to industry reports by Movie Tamil, Kumar has spoken about a script with Neel.
This project is expected to be a "massive entertainer" and the first in a new cinematic universe conceived by Neel, with Kumar as its first member.
Two major production houses are expected to back this film.
An official announcement about this collaboration is expected soon, though no formal confirmation has been made yet.
Project clarification
Earlier, Kumar's manager dismissed collaboration rumors
Earlier, there were reports that Kumar would be working on a standalone film with Neel. However, Kumar's manager, Suresh Chandra, quickly dismissed these rumors.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Chandra clarified that while the two had met and exchanged pleasantries, no film was discussed during their meeting.
"I would love to see Ajith with Prashanth sir, but I don't see anything happening in the near future," he said.