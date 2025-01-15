Urvashi Rautela finally responds to 'vulgar' 'Dabidi Dibidi' dance criticism
Actor Urvashi Rautela has responded to criticism of her dance number Dabidi Dibidi from the film Daaku Maharaaj, defending its cringe choreography.
The song, which features Rautela alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been labeled as "vulgar."
However, unfazed by the backlash, Rautela described the performance as a "celebration of art" and emphasized that success often invites scrutiny.
She also expressed respect for diverse perspectives on any performance.
Collaboration and respect
Rautela's experience with Balakrishna and response to criticism
Rautela (30) praised Balakrishna (64), calling him a "legend" and said working with him was an "absolute honor."
She highlighted their collaboration was defined by mutual respect and passion for the craft.
Even as social media slammed the veteran actor over a video from the success party of Daaku Maharaaj where Rautela looked uncomfortable dancing with Balakrishna, Rautela asserted it wasn't just a performance but a celebration of art.
Artistic dedication
Rautela's gratitude and commitment to art
Rautela thanked fans and reiterated her dedication to art.
"Art is a reflection of our emotions, and no matter the criticism, my purpose will always be to touch hearts, inspire, and stay true to who I am," she said.
She also noted how quickly she has achieved success in the industry, crediting it to her fans, the visionary team of Daaku Maharaaj, and the audience's love and faith.
Box office success
'Daaku Maharaaj' continues its successful run in theaters
Daaku Maharaaj, starring Rautela and Balakrishna, is having a dream run in cinemas. The action flick's star-studded cast also features Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, and Makarand Deshpande among others.
After the movie's success, Rautela and Balakrishna recreated their Dabidi Dibidi dance steps at a success bash.
The clip went viral online after Rautela posted it on her social media thanking fans.