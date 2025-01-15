What's the story

Actor Urvashi Rautela has responded to criticism of her dance number Dabidi Dibidi from the film Daaku Maharaaj, defending its cringe choreography.

The song, which features Rautela alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been labeled as "vulgar."

However, unfazed by the backlash, Rautela described the performance as a "celebration of art" and emphasized that success often invites scrutiny.

She also expressed respect for diverse perspectives on any performance.