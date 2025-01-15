Maharashtra CM to attend special screening of Kangana's 'Emergency' tomorrow
What's the story
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will reportedly attend a special screening of the much-anticipated Bollywood film Emergency on Thursday in Mumbai.
The political drama, directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, revisits the tumultuous period of the Emergency in 1975-77.
The era is known as one of the most pivotal and controversial chapters in India's political history.
Star-studded cast
'Emergency' features Ranaut as former PM Indira Gandhi
In Emergency, Ranaut plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
The film's star-studded cast features Mahima Chaudhary as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.
These talented actors hope to offer a colorful depiction of the major players who defined this tumultuous period in Indian history.
Film production
'Emergency' production and soundtrack details unveiled
Emergency is a joint venture between Zee Studios, Ranaut's Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti.
The film's screenplay and hard-hitting dialogues, written by Ritesh Shah, add to the intensity and authenticity of the narrative.
The gripping soundtrack is given by Sanchit Balhara and GV Prakash Kumar.
After a lot of delay, the film will finally hit theaters on Friday.