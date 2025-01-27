From 'Masoom' to Padma Bhushan: Shekhar Kapur's splendid journey
What's the story
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur (79) has recently been conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, India's third-highest civilian award.
The Golden Globe Awards-nominated director has a legion of admirers in the cinematic community and is behind some of Hindi cinema's beloved films such as Mr. India and Masoom.
Let's revisit his inimitable journey.
Career highlights
Kapur's illustrious journey in Bollywood
Kapur's cinematic journey has been defined by his significant contributions to Bollywood.
His debut directorial was Masoom, starring Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, released in 1983.
He followed it up with stellar films such as Anil Kapoor-Sridevi's fantasy drama Mr. India in 1987, and the seminal, cult-classic Bandit Queen, headlined by Seema Biswas, in 1994.
These films have stood the test of time and how!
International cinema
Kapur catapulted to international fame through Hollywood projects
Kapur basked in immense international success after the 1998 British film, Elizabeth, which chronicled the life of Queen Elizabeth I.
Starring Cate Blanchett, the film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and later bagged three nominations at the Golden Globe Awards.
Kapur followed it up with more international projects such as The Four Feathers in 2002, Elizabeth: The Golden Age in 2007, and What's Love Got to Do with It? in 2022.
Acting credits
Kapur's inclination toward acting and short films
Kapur has established himself as the jack of all trades and in addition to directing films, he has also been a prolific actor.
Some films where Kapur displayed his acting prowess are Jaan Hazir Hai (1975), Agni Pareeksha (1981), and Vishwaroopam (2013), among others.
Additionally, Kapur's dedication to the craft is also evident in the short films New York, I Love You, Passage, and Venice 70: Future Reloaded.
Upcoming project
Kapur is currently busy with 'Masoom 2'
Kapur will next direct the eagerly-awaited sequel to Masoom.
Talking to Firstpost last year, Kapur revealed that Masoom 2 will bring changes to suit modern audience sensibilities.
He called it "a completely different [film] with different characters."
"Because I have been writing my film for 10 years, you get to know your characters and they become your friends. "
His daughter Kaveri will lead the drama.