Kapur's cinematic journey has been defined by his significant contributions to Bollywood.

His debut directorial was Masoom, starring Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, released in 1983.

He followed it up with stellar films such as Anil Kapoor-Sridevi's fantasy drama Mr. India in 1987, and the seminal, cult-classic Bandit Queen, headlined by Seema Biswas, in 1994.

These films have stood the test of time and how!